Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 545 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.44. 84,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

