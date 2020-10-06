Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 32,696 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,696 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.