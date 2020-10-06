Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 110,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,949. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

