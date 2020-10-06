Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 558 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,412,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,570,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Jentner Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

