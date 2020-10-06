Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 5,056 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,693. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80.

