Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 100,435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,445 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,267.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,796,000 after buying an additional 2,222,110 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,882,633.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after buying an additional 1,032,395 shares during the period.

MDYG traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 6,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,289. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

