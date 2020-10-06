Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,311.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.53. 10,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.01 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.04.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.