Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.95. 55,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,061. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $134.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

