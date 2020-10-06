Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,045,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

