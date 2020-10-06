Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4,115.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 7,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

