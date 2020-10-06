Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 19,744 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1,474.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 30,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

