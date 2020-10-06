Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1,230.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,239. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

