Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 9,455 Shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SZNE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

