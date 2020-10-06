Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 23,862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 1,588.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

