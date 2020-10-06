Cream Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. Cream has a market capitalization of $30,428.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,580.37 or 1.00119255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00621091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00985376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00107058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004938 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

