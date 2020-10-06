Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Shares of Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.52. The company has a market cap of $24,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

About Craven House Capital (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

