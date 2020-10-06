Cougar Global Investments Ltd Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.01. 142,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,160. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

