Cougar Global Investments Ltd Invests $2.16 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 2.0% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

EWG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 771,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

