Cougar Global Investments Ltd Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,660 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 8.4% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after buying an additional 20,266,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,762,000 after buying an additional 10,524,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,484,146. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.