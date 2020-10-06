Cougar Global Investments Ltd Has $4.59 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,415,439. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

