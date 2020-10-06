Cougar Global Investments Ltd Buys 2,891 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,102 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 64,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,480. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

