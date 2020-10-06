Cougar Global Investments Ltd Acquires 4,158 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.70. 4,287,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,560,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

