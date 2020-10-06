Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.43. The company had a trading volume of 160,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

