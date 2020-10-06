Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 598392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.39.

Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

