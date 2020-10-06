Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James raised their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,702,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

