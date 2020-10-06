Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.65.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $788.25 million, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

