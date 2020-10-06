Contrasting ING Groep (NYSE:ING) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ING Groep and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 4 7 1 2.75 Banco de Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00

ING Groep presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.61%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than ING Groep.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 17.53% 5.97% 0.34% Banco de Chile 20.02% 15.33% 1.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.41 $4.37 billion $1.38 5.36 Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 2.16 $802.98 million $1.56 10.06

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats ING Groep on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing. The company also provides commercial loans, such as factoring and leasing; trade finance services; liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts; capital market services; cash management and non-lending services that include payroll, payment, and collection services, as well as treasury, financial advisory, and risk management products. In addition, it offers financial services, such as securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. The company serves customers in individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 399 branches comprising 253 branches under the Banco de Chile brand name, 41 branches under the Banco Edwards Citi brand name, and 105 branches under the Banco CrediChile brand name, as well as 1,464 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

