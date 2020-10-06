Contrasting IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) & Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IMAX and Ballantyne Strong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX -18.91% -6.88% -4.04% Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IMAX and Ballantyne Strong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAX currently has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 42.09%. Given IMAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMAX is more favorable than Ballantyne Strong.

Volatility and Risk

IMAX has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of IMAX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of IMAX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMAX and Ballantyne Strong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $395.66 million 1.71 $46.87 million $0.76 15.11 Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.36 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

IMAX has higher revenue and earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Summary

IMAX beats Ballantyne Strong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment. The company offers Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; film post-production services; and camera and other miscellaneous items rental services, as well as distributes documentary films; and owns and operates IMAX theaters. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, and leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content, virtual reality, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3D Experience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, and Films To The Fullest. As of March 31, 2020, the company had a network of 1,616 IMAX theater systems comprising 1,526 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, and 76 institutional facilities operating in 81 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

