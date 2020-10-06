Contrasting GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and AeroGrow International (NASDAQ:AERO)

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AeroGrow International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AeroGrow International and GrowGeneration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroGrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowGeneration 0 0 8 0 3.00

GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.16%. Given GrowGeneration’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than AeroGrow International.

Profitability

This table compares AeroGrow International and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroGrow International 7.36% 30.55% 16.19% GrowGeneration 0.86% 4.44% 3.27%

Risk and Volatility

AeroGrow International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroGrow International and GrowGeneration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroGrow International $39.21 million 2.63 $60,000.00 N/A N/A GrowGeneration $79.00 million 9.76 $1.88 million $0.10 161.80

GrowGeneration has higher revenue and earnings than AeroGrow International.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats AeroGrow International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroGrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office décor markets. It also provides its products through direct-to-consumer sales channels, including direct mail catalogue, email marketing, and Internet marketing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. is a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 27, 2020, it operated a chain of 27 retail and commercial hydroponic/gardening centers, including 5 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 4 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 1 location in Oregon, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Rhode Island, 3 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida, 1 distribution center in California, and an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

