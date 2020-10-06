Contrasting Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT)

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

USA Technologies has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares USA Technologies and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies -25.92% -22.63% -13.12% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USA Technologies and Global Payment Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies $163.20 million 3.40 -$41.30 million ($0.39) -21.79 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payment Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than USA Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for USA Technologies and Global Payment Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

USA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given USA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USA Technologies is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of USA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of USA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Payment Technologies beats USA Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

