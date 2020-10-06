Contrasting G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) & Dunxin Financial (NASDAQ:DXF)

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

This table compares Dunxin Financial and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group 2.57% 6.50% 3.10%

This table compares Dunxin Financial and G-III Apparel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 0.89 $4.13 million N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.16 billion 0.23 $143.84 million $3.19 4.63

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dunxin Financial and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A G-III Apparel Group 1 5 4 0 2.30

G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $16.11, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Dunxin Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Hands High, Collegiate Licensing Company, Starter, and Alliance of American Football, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 308 leased retail stores, which included 139 Wilsons Leather stores, 111 G.H. Bass stores, 42 DKNY stores, 11 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, and 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, DKNY, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.