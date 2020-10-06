Contrasting BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) & Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of BioTelemetry shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of BioTelemetry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and BioTelemetry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BioTelemetry 0 1 5 0 2.83

BioTelemetry has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Given BioTelemetry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and BioTelemetry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 0.90 $19.72 million ($1.42) -3.35 BioTelemetry $439.11 million 3.51 $29.84 million $1.95 23.11

BioTelemetry has higher revenue and earnings than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioTelemetry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and BioTelemetry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23% BioTelemetry 4.42% 17.68% 9.36%

Summary

BioTelemetry beats Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc., a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and INR monitoring services. It serves cardiologists, electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, such as cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug and medical device trials. Its centralized services comprise electrocardiogram, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, development, and sale of non-invasive cardiac monitors and other population health management devices for healthcare companies, as well as contract manufacturing services under the BioTel Care and BioTel Alliance names. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

