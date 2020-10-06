Contrasting Avalon (NYSE:AWX) & Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Avalon (NYSE:AWX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and Avalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 10.66% 25.84% 6.54% Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01%

71.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Avalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waste Management and Avalon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $15.46 billion 3.12 $1.67 billion $4.40 25.96 Avalon $68.36 million 0.09 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon.

Risk & Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waste Management and Avalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 1 6 8 0 2.47 Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Management currently has a consensus target price of $114.46, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Avalon.

Summary

Waste Management beats Avalon on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated 247 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 102 MRFs; and 314 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it offers fluorescent bulb and universal waste mail-back services through LampTracker program; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

