Contrasting Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) & Express (OTCMKTS:EXPR)

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Express (NYSE:EXPR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Express -26.21% -54.38% -10.04%

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Express has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Express $2.02 billion 0.02 -$164.36 million ($0.13) -5.74

Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascena Retail Group and Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Express 0 3 0 0 2.00

Express has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 145.69%. Given Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Express is more favorable than Ascena Retail Group.

Summary

Ascena Retail Group beats Express on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About Express

Express, Inc. operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.