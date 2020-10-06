CONTRACOIN Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00007993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $19.19 million and $50,165.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00613041 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.01569035 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004351 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009601 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,435,932 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.