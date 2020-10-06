Connect Coin (XCON) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,119.41 and $61.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

