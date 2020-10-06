CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,020.25, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

