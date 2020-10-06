Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0883 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. In the last week, Conceal has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $784,419.12 and approximately $79,077.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00047382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,724.58 or 1.00171103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00623312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.01001653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00106155 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,456,376 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,072 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

