Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 19,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,759. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,374. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

