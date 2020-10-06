Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.41 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

