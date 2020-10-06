COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

CMPGY stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.87. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.