Comparing Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & Longwen Group (NYSE:LWLW)

Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Longwen Group alerts:

This table compares Longwen Group and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies 16.96% 10.05% 7.59%

Longwen Group has a beta of -1489.92, indicating that its share price is 149,092% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longwen Group and Tyler Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 13.23 $146.53 million $4.16 85.86

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Longwen Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Longwen Group and Tyler Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55

Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $347.10, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Longwen Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Longwen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longwen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.