Comparing Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE) & Knoll (OTCMKTS:KNL)

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) and Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Knoll and Koala’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll 2.17% 20.10% 5.93% Koala N/A N/A N/A

88.5% of Knoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Knoll shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Koala shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Knoll has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koala has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knoll and Koala’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll $1.43 billion 0.45 $67.50 million N/A N/A Koala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Knoll has higher revenue and earnings than Koala.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knoll and Koala, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knoll 0 2 1 0 2.33 Koala 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knoll presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.85%.

Summary

Knoll beats Koala on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets. The company also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, stand-alone, and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, and lighting and storage products; lounge furniture; side, café, and dining chairs; training, conference, dining, and occasional tables; and lighting, rugs, textiles, fabrics, felt, leather, upholstery, drapery, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online. Knoll, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

About Koala

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. It also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol. The company was founded on July 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

