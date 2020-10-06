Comparing FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) & Acorn International (NASDAQ:ATV)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Acorn International pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FirstCash pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstCash has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. FirstCash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

94.0% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Acorn International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Acorn International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Acorn International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68% Acorn International 15.57% 9.53% 7.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FirstCash and Acorn International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstCash and Acorn International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.33 $164.62 million $3.89 15.34 Acorn International $37.49 million 1.03 $9.84 million N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn International.

Volatility and Risk

FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn International has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstCash beats Acorn International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

