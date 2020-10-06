Comparing Cool (OTCMKTS:AWSM) & TE Connectivity (OTCMKTS:TEL)

Cool (OTCMKTS:AWSM) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cool alerts:

90.3% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cool has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cool and TE Connectivity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $30.39 million 0.23 -$21.02 million N/A N/A TE Connectivity $13.45 billion 2.49 $1.84 billion $5.55 18.26

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% TE Connectivity -0.81% 15.06% 7.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cool and TE Connectivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 4 10 0 2.71

TE Connectivity has a consensus target price of $100.29, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Cool.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Cool on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. Cool Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.