Comparing Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) & Baristas Coffee (NYSE:BCCI)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cannae alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cannae and Baristas Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cannae presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Volatility & Risk

Cannae has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.26, meaning that its stock price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cannae and Baristas Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.07 billion 3.33 $77.30 million $1.76 22.06 Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 130.81 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cannae beats Baristas Coffee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.