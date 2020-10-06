Comparing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) and Lithium & Boron Technology (NYSE:LBTI)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 27.93, meaning that its stock price is 2,693% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology 104.40% -11.78% -3.87% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -14.21% N/A -15.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential downside of 75.90%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.74 million 6.93 $7.11 million N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $859.10 million 0.14 -$121.97 million N/A N/A

Lithium & Boron Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment. It also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, this segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering contracts, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The company's Vølund & Other Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its SPIG segment offers air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Barberton, Ohio.

