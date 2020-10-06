Comparing AutoNation (NYSE:AN) & FFP Marketing (NYSE:FFPM)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AutoNation and FFP Marketing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 1 3 3 0 2.29 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoNation presently has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 1.51% 14.20% 4.21% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AutoNation and FFP Marketing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $21.34 billion 0.24 $450.00 million $4.55 13.07 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Summary

AutoNation beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 new vehicle franchises from 239 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.