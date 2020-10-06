Comparing Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and Neogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 70.34 -$15.24 million N/A N/A Neogen $418.17 million 8.83 $59.47 million $1.13 61.58

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women's Health.

Volatility and Risk

Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspira Women's Health and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women's Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 2 1 0 2.33

Neogen has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Neogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neogen is more favorable than Aspira Women's Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% Neogen 14.24% 8.43% 7.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Neogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neogen beats Aspira Women's Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed processors; grain producers and processors; producers of cookies, crackers, candy, ice cream, and other processed foods; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.