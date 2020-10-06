COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR’s (CFRUY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.37.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

